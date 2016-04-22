Church damaged by storms will get new roof - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Church damaged by storms will get new roof

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

A weather damaged Worth County congregation will celebrate church services inside their sanctuary again soon.

The roof of Sylvester Lighthouse Church of God was blown off by straight line winds in February.

The congregation has been having Sunday service inside their social hall.

Roof work was scheduled to begin on Friday and wrap up in about a week and a half.

