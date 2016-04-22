Church damaged by storms will get new roof

The congregation has been having Sunday service inside their social hall. (Source: WALB)

A Sylvester church will be getting a new roof after storm damage tore their's apart. (Source: WALB)

A weather damaged Worth County congregation will celebrate church services inside their sanctuary again soon.

The roof of Sylvester Lighthouse Church of God was blown off by straight line winds in February.

The congregation has been having Sunday service inside their social hall.

Roof work was scheduled to begin on Friday and wrap up in about a week and a half.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.