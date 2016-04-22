Rescue divers share water safety tips

People must be wary at pools and on coasts (Source: WALB)

Temperatures will soar next week into the 90s. This means we all will be spending more time outdoors and possibly in the water to cool off.

Rescue divers have an easy tip to share with your family that could be a lifesaver.

Despite the rain, Gene Bush and his wife tested out their boat before the weather warmed up.

"We carry all the coast guard equipment," said Gene Bush. "But the children, always, they are required to wear the life vests all the time.

Bush, a former Navy man, has strict rules for young riders.

"Everybody has got to think water safety as soon as they step out the door," said Albany Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose.

Chief Ambrose, a trained Rescue Diver, offers this one easy tip to remember in a drowning situation.

"We use the acronym: Throw, Row, or Go," said Chief Ambrose.

First, throw or reach something out, like this net, to the struggling swimmer and pull them to you.

"And then the last resort and you need to be a trained lifeguard, professional, diver to be able to get somebody. The most important person in the water at that time will be you to reach them because if you go down, I've got two victims in water instead of one," said Chief Ambrose.

If that is not an option, then get a float or a boat and row out to the person.

"16, 17 year old boy and he had a tough time getting back after that," said Bush.

Gene Bush has watched someone get pulled out of the water, lucky to survive, and he is serious about water safety.

"We always make sure we have everything before we take off," said Bush.

Battalion Chief Ambrose, who is a grandfather, recommends people get a pool alarm in case a child or even a pet falls in the water.

