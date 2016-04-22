Thousands of volunteers stash trash for Earth Day

A record number of people have signed up to pick up trash around Albany.

About 150 government workers kicked off "Stash the Trash" Friday, picking up litter in downtown Albany.

In all, nearly 2,600 people have volunteered to be part of clean-up crews all over the community.

"And this is our community, and how we look as a community is a reflection on each and every one of us that lives here. And I want to encourage our citizens to permanently adopt the area they have so its ongoing, it's not a one day event," said Judy Bowles.

You can learn more about how you can take part in "Stash the Trash" and help clean up your community, by visiting the website here.

