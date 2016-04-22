Citizens Against Violence head into neighborhoods

A Valdosta organization is going into neighborhoods to help cut back on crime.

Citizens Against Violence named their first neighborhood leaders today.

The leaders will talk with citizens, take neighbors to meetings, and talk to teenagers about keeping their neighborhoods safe.

Organizers say it's important for all neighborhoods to get involved, even ones with low crime rates.

"I would rather prevent than wait until afterward when there's a tragedy or something," says neighborhood leader James Mobley, "Once something like that happens a lot of people start moving out, you lose good neighbors, you lose good friends, and stuff because they don't want to be a part of this neighborhood because of what's going on."

The organization will have it's next meeting May 9th at the Valdosta-Lowndes parks and recreation building.

