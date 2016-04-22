Girls Inc. hosts wine market and silent auction

The Nelson-Tift building will be renovated (Source: WALB)

A wine market and silent auction will be held in Albany (Source: WALB)

The Nelson-Tift building in downtown Albany will be transformed into a Wine Market on Saturday. Girls Inc. of Albany's annual Wine Tasting and Silent Auction will raise money for the 42-year-old non-profit.

Girls Inc. has had tremendous success with local girls, including a 100 percent high school graduation rate.

"I think Girls Inc. works because its programs are designed for girls in a setting with girls," said Girls Inc. Board President Joe Dent.

The Wine Market will feature wines from vineyards across Georgia, and delicious food and cheeses.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information, including a link to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.