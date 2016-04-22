Driving class helps parents

A new driving program in Lowndes County is teaching parents how to work with teen drivers.

"I just got done taking my test for my learners license and I'm excited," exclaims new driver Braydon Biery.

Now, Georgia law requires him to get 40 hours of supervised driver training. A job his mom, Mandi Biery, is taking on.

"Nervous, but exciting! I'm excited. I just hope I can do a good job at it," says Mandi about teaching her son how to drive.

It's a task she says can be nerve-racking. Many laws changed since she took her driving test years ago. She says even helping Braydon prepare for the learner's permit was surprising.

"Some of the signs and stuff, some of them I haven't even seen," Mandi explains.

Now the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is stepping in to help. They are offering a free course called Parents Reducing Injuries and Driver Error, or PRIDE, to help parents.

"I think it's a great thing they're doing to help parents and make the roads safer," says Mandi.

Parents and teen drivers will take the two hour course together. They will discuss new laws, driving techniques, and communication.

"They have more knowledge of what's acceptable, what's enforced, and how to work together to teach each other how to drive," explains Lt. Mike Adams with the sheriff's office.

Teen drivers and their guardian will also grade each other on their driving skills.

"I think there's a lot that I could learn from her and I just think it's a positive thing for her to get out on the road with me," says Braydon.

It's one way law enforcement is aiming to make the roads safer.

The course is free and will be offered May 4, 2016 at Lowndes High School. Teens must have their learners permit to participate.

To sign-up call the SRO office at 229-560-9950 or email mikeadamas@lowndes.k12.ga.us and request a registration form.

