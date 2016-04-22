Students focus on Valdosta's storm drain pollution

College students are teaming up with the city to help make Valdosta's storm drains cleaner.



Thirty-three college students walked downtown cleaning storm drains and marking them with "no dumping" stickers.



Storm water manager Angela Bray says working with college students is a way to get the younger generation involved. "They can go back out and talk to other kids and students and point it out in town. They can get younger kids involved in the community," explains Bray.

Many of the college students are environmental science majors. They say it's important to get involved in keeping the storm drains clean.

"It's very important for people to understand that pollution doesn't just go away after you dump something into a river or a stream or anything like that. It just doesn't go away," urges VSU environmental science major Dylan Ellzey.



The students will mark 42 of the city's 6,500 storm drains today.



