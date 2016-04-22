Albany to host Downtown Bike Race Weekend

This is the 13th year for the event. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of cyclists are registered to compete in this weekend's Downtown Bike Race Weekend.

The race kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m.

Roads will be closed to traffic starting at 6 p.m. on Friday. The 100 block of Front Street, Pine Avenue, Broad Avenue, Washington Street, and Jackson Street will be impacted.

Pedestrians are encouraged to come and watch the cyclists as they compete. Businesses along the race route will still be open.

For more information and to register to compete, visit the website.

