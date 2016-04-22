Thousands to 'Stash the Trash' in annual Earth Day event

More than 2,000 volunteers are signed up to stash the trash. (Source: WALB)

More than 2,600 volunteers are signed up to pick up litter for Albany's annual Stash the Trash event.

Organized by Keeping Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, the event is scheduled every year in an effort to clean up the city.

Dougherty County and Albany city government leaders will kick off the event Friday at 9 a.m.

Last year, volunteers picked up 35 tons of litter from over 105 miles of roadside.

Teams are encouraged to sign up for the Mayor's Call to Service and pledge to clean up a specific area continuously through the year. Anyone interested can call 311 or the KADB office at 229-430-5257.

