Monroe dominates Region 1-AAAA track meet

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Monroe Tornadoes have been the Region 1-AAAA track and field favorites all season.

On Thursday, they showed why.

Monroe dominated the Region 1-AAAA Championship at Hugh Mills Stadium to sweep the boys' and girls' region crowns.

FINAL SCORES:

Boys

1. Monroe  149.5

2. Westover  96.5

3. Bainbridge  83

4. Thomas Co. Central  82

5. Albany 53

6. Cairo  40

7. Worth Co.  37

8. Dougherty  23

9. Crisp Co.  22

10. Cook  14

11. Americus-Sumter  1

Girls

1. Monroe 180

2. Westover  142

3. Bainbridge  84

4. Albany 76

5. Thomas Co. Central  56

6. Crisp Co.  22.5

7. Worth Co.  13

8. Cairo  8.5

9. Cook  6

T10. Americus-Sumter  1

T10. Dougherty  1

