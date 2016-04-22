Monroe dominates Region 1-AAAA track meet

The Monroe Tornadoes have been the Region 1-AAAA track and field favorites all season.

On Thursday, they showed why.

Monroe dominated the Region 1-AAAA Championship at Hugh Mills Stadium to sweep the boys' and girls' region crowns.

FINAL SCORES:

Boys

1. Monroe 149.5

2. Westover 96.5

3. Bainbridge 83

4. Thomas Co. Central 82

5. Albany 53

6. Cairo 40

7. Worth Co. 37

8. Dougherty 23

9. Crisp Co. 22

10. Cook 14

11. Americus-Sumter 1

Girls

1. Monroe 180

2. Westover 142

3. Bainbridge 84

4. Albany 76

5. Thomas Co. Central 56

6. Crisp Co. 22.5

7. Worth Co. 13

8. Cairo 8.5

9. Cook 6

T10. Americus-Sumter 1

T10. Dougherty 1

