Mitchell to appear on "The Steve Harvey Show"

Valdosta native Malcolm Mitchell is expected to be selected in next week's NFL Draft.

Now the former Valdosta Wildcat will also appear on The Steve Harvey Show to discuss his Read with Malcolm program.

The episode will air Wednesday, April 27. That's also the day before the NFL Draft begins.

The former Georgia Bulldog is projected to be picked anywhere from the 3rd to 6th round, and reportedly visited with the Patriots this week.

To find where you can see Mitchell's episode, visit http://www.steveharveytv.com/watch/.

