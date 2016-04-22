GA Southern's Summers returning to Tifton

Georgia Southern's new head coach is heading home next week.

Tyson Summers is bringing the Eagles' coaches' caravan to his hometown of Tifton on Thursday, April 28.

The first year head coach will speak at Spring Hill Country Club, and the event is free but you must RSVP for the event.

For more info, visit http://www.alumni.georgiasouthern.edu/s/1544/gid2/index.aspx?sid=1544&gid=2&pgid=2742&cid=4687&ecid=4687&crid=0&calpgid=555&calcid=1316

