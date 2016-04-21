Second Harvest Food Bank earns superior rating

Everything from food maintenance, cleaning, pest management and food safety were examined. (Source: WALB)

People can now be sure their donations to Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia are in good hands.

The organization was granted a superior rating from the American Institute of Baking.

Food bank officials said this rating shows donors that their donations aren't going to waste.

"They can be certain that when they are donating product, when they are donating food to Second Harvest of South Georgia they know that it's not going to be compromised in any way, shape, or form before it gets to people that need it," said Eliza McCall with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Second Harvest is among the first food banks in Georgia to get this rating.

