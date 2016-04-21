Church continues to worship after storm damages roof

The lower roof is still intact though, and members are able to use the building. (Source: WALB)

Storm damage hasn't stopped a Worth County congregation from holding Sunday services.

In February, straight line winds, the same system which created several tornados in the region, ripped off the roof at Sylvester Lighthouse Church of God.

The church, off Highway 112, is still missing it's upper roof.

The lower roof is still intact though, and members are able to use the building.

They're having worship services in the social hall.

No word on when the upper roof will be replaced.

