Washed out road land-locks residents

Neighbors on Carter Road in Lowndes County are upset their road still isn't fixed.

Storms washed out a big chunk of the road a few weeks ago and all the damage is still there.

Now neighbors have to walk from their homes to the end of the road everyday. Some residents even push baby strollers and wheelchairs down it.

"From the house a half a mile up the road we walk pushing an 11 month old baby in a stroller. We have to come across this everyday," says resident Mike Gunter.

Cindy Patterson pushes her 19 year old son in a wheel chair to the end of the road everyday to catch the school bus.

"I have to push him through all this and his wheels will bog down in the sand," explains Patterson.

The county can't legally fix the road since it is privately owned unless the owner signs an easement.

County Chairman Bill Slaughter tells WALB the county approved a temporary easement and funding for a contractor to make repairs to the road.

The owner, Charles Cowart, has not signed the easement yet.

"This man could sign the easement. So that we could get the help and what we need. That's all we're asking," begs Patterson.

Frustrated residents say many neighbors suffer from medical issues. They're worried emergency responders won't be able to get to their homes if they need help.

"If an emergency happens back here you can't get fire trucks, ambulances, or nothing back here. We're pretty much landlocked," says Gunter.

Neighbors say they feel trapped in their own homes.

"My son deserves a full life and this is not it. I can't even take him out to go on a vacation on a weekend. It's not fair," urges Patterson.

Chairman Slaughter says the owner did not sign the easement, but did give the county permission to fix the road. Even with that permission the county can't do anything until the owner signs the temporary easement.

The county says they are continuing to look for ways to help the residents on Carter Road.

WALB reached out to owner of the property and he has not responded.

