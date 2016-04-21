Albany Tech "Titans Next Chef"

Bennie Hunter celebrates as he finds out the is this year's "Titans Next Chef". (Source: WALB)

The clock ticks down on as chefs put the finishing touches on their dishes. (Source: WALB)

Culinary arts students from a south Georgia college showed off their cooking skills this morning.

Albany Tech held its third annual "Titans Next Chef" competition.

Students were given the opportunity to sign up and compete for this competition all semester long

Today was the main course.

The top four culinary arts students competed in three timed rounds, with the student with the lowest score eliminated after each round.

Judges tasted the appetizers, entrées, and desserts before a winner was crowned.

This year's winner, Bennie Hunter, wants to use his talent to give back to the community.

"I hope to open up a diabetic restaurant so that I can better help my community with this. Winning today is a blessing," said Hunter.

Chef instructor Todd White always looks forward to this competition to see how far much his students have grown.

"I'm very proud of them. Just for even attempting to do something like this takes confidence. That's something we can't teach them, they have to build that themselves, said White"

Lee County High School will go up against Randolph-Clay High School tomorrow in a similar style “Chopped Competition”.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.