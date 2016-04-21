With WALB Live- Sylvester's 'After Hours' a part of GA Cities Week

As WALB broadcasts the 6:00 News, live from the new City Hall Complex, forty different Worth County businesses have set up booths, and folks are checking out what they have to offer.



Sylvester has put together this special 'Business After Hours' as part of Georgia Cities Week, and more than 100 towns across Georgia have been celebrating their communities.



Sylvester leaders hosted a legislative lunch this week, and Mayor Bill Yearta says he was excited to show off the renovation of the historic train depot, a linchpin for downtown.

"We have got an intact downtown, we have people living downtown in loft apartments. We have businesses downtown, plus we have a nice community all over, it's a clean community and we have great people here," said Mayor Yearta.

And, you can mix and mingle with some of these great people tonight. This business showcase will be open for you until 7:00, right here across from the Train Depot, where we are broadcasting live.

