Most Wanted: Craig Vail

Sylvester Police need the public's help in tracking down a wanted child molester.

45-year-old Craig Lorenzo Vail has outstanding warrants for Aggravated Child Molestation and Aggravated Sodomy.

Vail has ties to Worth, Dougherty, Colquitt and Turner counties.

If you know where he is, contact Sylvester Police or CrimeStoppers 229-436-8477.

