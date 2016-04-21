Interim no longer: Land named full-time ASU football coach

For the last year, Dan Land has been the Albany State interim head football coach.

That title no longer fits him.

The Golden Rams announced today they have removed the interim tag from Land- making him the permanent head football coach.

Land led ASU to a 6-4 record in 2015, and a third straight SIAC East title.

"We are pleased Coach Land has accepted the position of head coach on a full-time basis," ASU athletics director Dr. Richard H. Williams said in a statement. "He is familiar with our program and has been a part of our many successes. We are confident he will continue to lead the great tradition we have built here at Albany State University.”

He joined the ASU staff in 2002 as an assistant, and is a former Golden Rams standout running back.

Albany State opens the season September 3 at Valdosta State.

