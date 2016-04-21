WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (4/20/16): DWS' Lowe adds to resume

Tyler Lowe has done a little bit of everything for the Deerfield-Windsor Knights, playing quarterback, point guard, and number one doubles for the boys' tennis team.

"There's a lot of endurance and mental fatigue in it," Lowe says of playing tennis. "I like that aspect of it. It's very competitive."

The son of Deerfield head football and girls track coach Allen Lowe, Tyler was named the student-athlete of the year for DWS at Monday night's Albany Sports Hall of Fame banquet, and the choice was simple if you ask those who coach him.

"He wants to do everything. and he's good at everything. He's an A student," says DWS head tennis coach Meredith Gruhl. "He's the captain of our boys team, and he's great at being the veteran player he is."

With his high school football and basketball careers now over, Lowe's full attention is now on the tennis court and the state team tournament later this week.

Gruhl feels like her team has a chance to make a run at a state title, but needs players like Lowe to bring their A-game.

"It's all about matchups. We may be a little stronger in one area, and it will likely come down to that one match," she says.

"I'm just doing whatever I can to help my team keep moving forward," Lowe says. "Right now, that's winning my doubles match."

The son and grandson of a coach will attend the University of Georgia after high school, and plans to follow the family business and become a coach himself.

