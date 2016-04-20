New leaders appointed as ASU merger moves ahead

The search continues for five other positions, including vice president of academic affairs and athletic director. (Source: WALB)

The president of ASU announced new leadership roles at the new Albany State University as the merger pushes forward. (Source: WALB)

The leadership team at the new Albany State University is shaping up as the merger with Darton State College moves forward.

Wednesday, President Art Dunning announced appointments in eight key positions, including four vice presidents.

The search continues for five other positions, including vice president of academic affairs and athletic director.

Here is the news release announcing the changes:

ALBANY, Ga. – Albany State University President Art Dunning has announced plans to fill leadership roles for the new Albany State University through appointments and searches as a part of the consolidation of Albany State and Darton State College.

“We are creating a new institution, which will be the largest institution of higher education in southwest Georgia. We want to ensure that we have a leadership team with the knowledge, skills and abilities to lead the new university,” Dunning said. “It is imperative that we find the best people who can effectively and efficiently lead. The leadership team of the new ASU will reflect our commitment to educational excellence, to advancing the mission of our new institution and to helping improve the economic vitality of Albany and this region.”

Dunning said he focused on blending the best talent from Albany State and Darton for the success of the students and the new university. Some appointments will be determined by June 1, while others are expected to be completed by the beginning of the fall semester.

Dunning announced the following appointments:

Danette Saylor, vice president for Student Affairs and Success

Cynthia George, vice president for Institutional Advancement

Shawn McGee, vice president for Fiscal Affairs

Rowena Daniels, chief legal affairs officer

Dan Land, head football coach

Wendy Wilson, special assistant to the president for Strategic Communications and University Relations

Cynthia Hoke, senior advisor and special assistant to the president

Del Kimbrough, interim vice president for information technology

Positions yet to be filled include the following:

Provost and vice president for Academic Affairs

Vice president for Information Technology

Director of Human Resources

Director of Title III

Athletic director

Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting and Parker Executive Search Firm will assist in the searches for the vice president for Academic Affairs and provost and for the athletic director, respectively.

Biographical summaries of the leaders appointed by Dunning:

Danette Saylor, vice president for Student Affairs and Success

Saylor currently serves as vice president for Student Affairs and Success at ASU. She joined the university in 2016 after serving as director of the Center for Disability Access and Resources at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Fla. She earned a Ph.D. in rehabilitation counseling at Florida State University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in counselor education from Florida A&M University.

Cynthia George, vice president for Institutional Advancement

George is the interim chief advancement officer for Darton, where she is responsible for development and fundraising, marketing communications, government affairs and alumni relations. She has more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience in marketing and planning for southwest Georgia’s largest healthcare facility, Phoebe Putney Health System. She currently serves as chair of the Albany Chamber Legislative Affairs Committee, is a member of the Dougherty County Rotary Club and serves on the Chancellor’s Regents Advisory Committee on Economic Development. She holds a degree in public relations from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Ga.

Shawn McGee, vice president for fiscal affairs

McGee currently serves as interim president of Bainbridge State College. He also has served as vice president of business and operations at Bainbridge, advising the president on all fiscal matters regarding the college and directing the development, review, revision and implementation of policies and procedures related to business operations. McGee, a certified public accountant, has worked as a comptroller, a senior auditor and a technology specialist. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Valdosta State University and an associate’s degree from Darton State College.

Rowena Daniels, chief legal affairs officer

Daniels is serving in a dual capacity at Albany State. She is interim chief legal affairs officer, and the compliance officer and Title IX coordinator. She has held several legal positions in Florida and Georgia, served as a director of risk management and held various leadership roles at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. She is certified to practice law in Georgia and Florida, having passed the bar in both states. She holds four academic degrees: the juris doctorate from Florida A&M University College of Law (Orlando); a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in arts sociology, both from Albany State; and a master’s degree in social work from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla.

Dan Land, head football coach

Land is currently interim head coach for football with an inaugural season record of 6 wins- 4 loses. The former National Football League player is also on faculty at Albany State and has coached ASU football for 15 years. He served as director of athletics from November 1998 until June 2001. He earned his graduate and undergraduate degrees from ASU.

Wendy Wilson, special assistant to the president for Strategic Communications and University Relations.

Wilson previously served as special assistant to the president at Darton, where her portfolio included media spokesperson for the college, strategic task force planning and Title IX coordinator. Prior positions at ASU were interim director of the Office of University Communications and director of Alumni Affairs. She holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Bluefield College in Bluefield, Va., and a master’s degree in human resource management from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

Cynthia Hoke, senior advisor and special assistant to the president

Hoke, who is senior advisor and special assistant to the president, has more than 18 years of experience in higher education, most recently at the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga. Her career includes leadership roles in communications, broadcasting and public relations. She also has served as a special assistant to a former ASU president. She holds a Master of Public Administration degree from ASU and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Georgia State University in Atlanta.

Del Kimbrough, interim vice president for Information Technology

Kimbrough is currently interim vice president for Information Technology at Albany State. He has 14 years of experience in technology. He has served in various IT roles at Fort Valley State University and Middle Georgia Technical College in Warner Robins, Ga., has been a chief information officer, a director and a web and network administrator. He holds a master’s degree in computer information systems from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Ga., and a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Georgia.

Information regarding the consolidation process is available here.

