Springtime means critters will be on the move

Armadillos are also on the move across southwest Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Signs around Chehaw encouraging guests to keep on eye on where they walk. (Source: WALB)

The grey rat snake is one of the critters you might find in your yard this spring. (Source: WALB)

The weather is warming up and people are starting to get outside more.

The animals are eager to get out as well.

It's springtime and outdoor animals are on the move. What to do if one of these ends up in your yard.

Snakes and other animals are coming out of hibernation and could be moving in to your yard.

"They'll start looking for food sources, they'll start looking for mates. Just like people, we come out of winter, I'm going to get a bit more active now, it's nice outside," said director of animal care Ben Roberts.

However, other creatures are on the move as well. The Albany Women's club had a problem with deer getting in their flower gardens.

"We finally got a little color planted in the corner of this bed that they didn't bother. But we find society garlic, which only blooms once a year but stays green, is one thing they really don't like," said Albany Women's club Chairman Iva Davis.

There are other ways you can prevent these critters from making your yard their new home.

Always keep your grass cut short, keep your bushes up off the ground, and keep your yard free from trash.

"If the snakes don't have cover, no cover no food source, then they don't tend to stay around very long.

Thankfully, nothing bothered these women on Wednesday as they worked on their gardens.

"We never see any snakes or anything. They seem, for some reason, to see us coming and go the other direction," said Sharyn David Chaiman of the conservation department.

If an animal does come in to your yard, you can contact the Department of Natural Resources on this website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.