Albany-Dougherty EDC Discuss Budget

Downtown Albany is ready for new businesses. (Source: WALB)

Justin Strickland, President of the Albany-Dougherty EDC. (Source: WALB)

Members of the Economic Development Commission got a first glance at next year's fiscal budget.

The EDC's expected income for the 2016, 2017 budget is $750,000.

Nearly $400,000 is budgeted for payroll expenses.

Over $230,000 is budgeted for economic development.

The EDC president says this budget will help bring in new businesses this upcoming fiscal year.

“Recruit new industry, retain the industry that we have and help market the area.To promote Albany and Dougherty County as a premier business location, and to help grow jobs and investment," said Justin Strickland, President of the Albany-Dougherty E-D-C.

This is a tentative budget.

A vote can be expected in June.

Board members also discussed the recent Industry Celebration awards.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.