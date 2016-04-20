Walmart opens in Adel

Shopping just got easier for Adel residents. The city opened its very first Walmart April 20th.

"Everybody's been excited and looking forward to the opening," Adel resident Timmie Baker says about the new store.

Nearly 300 people attended the grand opening and people have been in and out of the new store all day.

"I think every citizen in Cook County is excited about this," says Adel resident Fairy Gear.

Fairy Gear has lived in Adel for 43 years and going to Walmart used to be quite the hassle.

"25 miles from Adel to Valdosta," Gear says about the closest Walmart.

Like many residents she would drive 30 minutes just to get groceries, but now Walmart is less than a mile away.

"I don't have to go to Valdosta anymore for Walmart! If I need an aspirin, or whatever I need throughout the night, I can come across the bridge to Walmart," says Gear excitedly.

Walmart officials say the new store provides customers with a more convenient place to shop.

"The convenience to shop local is the difference. They're not going to have to go outside to shop," explains store manager Marcus Johnston, "They can shop right here in Adel."

The store also brought 200 jobs to the Adel community and plans on creating more.

"I've always wondered why couldn't we have a Walmart? Why couldn't we keep our money in Cook County? I'm excited!" exclaims Gear.

Even though 5 Walmart Express stores just closed in South Georgia Walmart officials say this store will remain open. The five stores that closed were part of a pilot program that started in 2011. They were the smallest store layout for a Walmart. The stores closed when Walmart decided not to continue that store format any longer.

