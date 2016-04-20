School leaders offer test-taking tips for Georgia Milestones - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

School leaders offer test-taking tips for Georgia Milestones

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Testing started Tuesday for Dougherty County students. (Source: WALB) Testing started Tuesday for Dougherty County students. (Source: WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Students in Dougherty County Schools will continue to take the Georgia Milestones Assessment this week.

Albany Middle School guidance counselor Margaret Hatcher is confident students who have been paying attention throughout the year should do well on the exam.

"The test is something they've been working for all year long, they have the information and it's a matter of, you know, just paying attention and not rushing through," Hatcher said. 

Hatcher recommends all students dress comfortably the day of the test. She also recommends students choose nutritious foods for breakfast and try to avoid anything full of sugar.

Hatcher also stresses that it's important students be on time and get a good night's sleep before testing days.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly