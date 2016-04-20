School leaders offer test-taking tips for Georgia Milestones

Students in Dougherty County Schools will continue to take the Georgia Milestones Assessment this week.

Albany Middle School guidance counselor Margaret Hatcher is confident students who have been paying attention throughout the year should do well on the exam.

"The test is something they've been working for all year long, they have the information and it's a matter of, you know, just paying attention and not rushing through," Hatcher said.

Hatcher recommends all students dress comfortably the day of the test. She also recommends students choose nutritious foods for breakfast and try to avoid anything full of sugar.

Hatcher also stresses that it's important students be on time and get a good night's sleep before testing days.

