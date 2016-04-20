Morgan breaks record, Lady Knights win region

Deerfield-Windsor junior striker Parker Morgan needed four goals to break the Lady Knights career goals record.

She got five Tuesday night, setting the new program mark at 118 career scores.

Morgan's five goals led Deerfield-Windsor to a 6-0 win Tuesday night over Georgia Christian. The victory clinches the Region 3-AAA title for the Lady Knights.

Deerfield moves to 11-1 with the win, and will play Atlanta Girls School Thursday at home.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.