Cavs stay in first place with win

Darton State didn't want to have a slip up against last-place West Georgia Tech at home Tuesday.

They made sure that wouldn't happen with a dominant 11-1 win.

Tyler Morris' two-run homer in the third gave the Cavaliers a lead they would never relinquish.

They would add six more runs in the sixth, highlighted by a three-RBI triple by Cody Ilgenfritz, to put the game away.

Sam Goberdhan ran into trouble in the first, allowing a run on an RBI single with runners on the corners.

After that, the former Cook Hornet shut WGTC down. Goberdhan struck out seven and allowed just three hits over six innings to move to 5-0 on the season.

The Cavaliers and Knights will play the remaining contests of their four-game series in Carrollton, beginning with a doubleheader Saturday.

