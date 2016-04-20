Lady Cavs sweep Andrew in regular season finale

The Darton State Lady Cavaliers closed out the regular season with a doubleheader sweep over south Georgia rival Andrew Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Cavs took Game 1, 9-1 in five innings. They completed the sweep with an 8-4 victory in Game 2.
With the win, Darton State improves to 21-26 on the season and 11-5 in the GCAA. Andrew falls to 13-27 overall and 5-9 in conference play.
Up next for both teams is the GCAA Tournament in Locust Grove. That begins April 28.
