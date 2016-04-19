Emergency workers want more checks for dispatched wreckers

Some people think more safety checks need to be in place for wrecker services dispatched by 911. (Source: WALB)

Emergency workers want more safety checks for towing companies that 911 sends out to help after an accident.

Currently, there is a list of about 11 wrecker services that Albany emergency dispatchers rotate through to tow disabled vehicles.

On Tuesday, workers with the fire department asked city leaders to take a look at the 34-year-old policy. They want more inspections and stricter guidelines before towing companies make the list.

"We will do inspections of their wreckers, we will make sure they have the right type of wreckers to clear the roadways in the city of Albany and Dougherty County," said Fire Chief Ron Rowe. "We are making sure all are correct so we can dispatch them."

Making the 911 list is big business.

911 dispatches about 24-hundred wreckers in Dougherty County annually.

The proposal would require wreckers to pay a fee to be on the list, which officials said would cover the costs of the inspections.

If the proposal is accepted by city leaders, the Marshall's office will be able to inspect the equipment and make sure they are compliant.

