Leslie Police Chief acquitted of false statements

An area police chief is not guilty of making false statements and violating his oath of office.

A Sumter County jury returned their verdicts just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the case against Leslie Police Chief Bob Smith.

Smith was arrested nearly a year ago, accused of lying to investigators in a drug case.

He continued to work for the city, but not as chief after the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council suspended his police certification.

Smith got his job back several months ago when POST re-instated his certification.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.