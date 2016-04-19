New emergency radio system could make Albany safer

The emergency radio system used by the city and county is 10 years old. (Source: WALB)

Albany city leaders are considering spending millions in tax money on a project they say will keep you safer.

The emergency radio system used by the city and county is 10 years old. And technology has improved greatly in that time.

City leaders are looking at spending $5.7 million to upgrade to a new P-25 public safety radio system from Motorola.

It would allow emergency workers to communicate with other law enforcement agencies, including at the federal level.

"So essentially what we are doing is rebuilding the entire radio infrastructure," said Albany Assistant Manager for Utilities Stephen Collier.

The upgrade is part of a recommendation by the federal government to improve inter-agency communication during emergencies.

Money paid by other communities that tap into Albany's system would help off-set some of the cost.

