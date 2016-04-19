Fitzgerald Police search for hit and run driver

Jaylin Coney was crossing North Merrimack Drive around two in the afternoon on Sunday. (Source: WALB)

Fitzgerald Police continued their hunt for a hit and run driver Tuesday night.

It was a 9-year-old boy who was hit and the driver just kept going.

Family said that Jaylin Coney was crossing North Merrimack Drive around two in the afternoon on Sunday.

That's when a driver struck him and didn't stop. Coney was flown to a hospital in Macon.

Police Chief William Smallwood said that the department has received several tips, but is still looking for a blue Ford truck.

"The only description he could give, and we could get from other witnesses, was that it was either a ford or dodge pick up truck," said chief Smallwood. "We've determined it was a dark blue Ford."

The victim's family said he remains hospitalized and is being treated for a broken leg and a concussion.

They said doctors are evaluating whether the 9-year-old will need a blood transfusion.

