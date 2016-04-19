Fulwood Park celebrates 100 years

The greenspace was gifted to the city a century ago. (Source: WALB)

Fulwood Park celebrated a landmark anniversary.

City workers held it's 100th birthday party Tuesday evening with cake and other festivities in the park.

City Clerk Jessica Jones said that the greenspace was gifted to the city a century ago.

"They wanted to use it to preserve a green space within the city. So, we can't really cut down trees unless they are diseased," said Jones. "That was their mission in donating that."

The city will also open a disc golf course at the park this Saturday.

