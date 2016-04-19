Wild Adventures to hire 150 more employees

Wild Adventures will host a job fair Thursday to hire 150 more employees.

They're looking to hire 50 Splash Island lifeguards and 100 other park employees.

The park will pay for employees to get their lifeguard certification.

At the job fair applicants will have the opportunity for interviews and on-site hiring.

Employees say working at Wild Adventures is a great way to gain experience or expand your resume.

"Wild Adventures is a great place to be. We have a lot fun with our guests," says Cara Robertson with Wild Adventures public relations, "It's a good job experience. Whether if it's your first job or you're an experienced person looking for a little bit of summer fun!"

Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fair which will be at the park Thursday from 2 to 7.

