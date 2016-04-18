Albany Hall welcomes star-studded 2016 class

The Albany Sports Hall of Fame inducted their 30th class Monday night, and it was a star-studded one.

Dr. Wilburn Campbell, Ricardo Lockette, Antwone Savage, and Andre Young all took their place among the best athletes in Albany history tonight.

A packed house inside the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Albany welcomed the four newest members of the Hall of Fame.

"It's just tremendous to be recognized among the best," says Dr. Campbell. "Albany certainly has a number of the best, and I'm just proud to be a part of it."

"It's not about me. It's about my family's hard work paying off," says Lockette. "That's what the Hall of Fame is to me, having a Hall of Fame family."

The Hall of Fame committee also honored the Dougherty County student-athletes of the year, and awarded three scholarships to area students.

