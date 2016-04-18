Legacy Village donates bus to Alzheimer's Association

Southern Care Assisted Living recently changed its name to Legacy Village. (Source: WALB)

The Legacy Village donated a bus to the Alzheimer's Association. (Source: WALB)

An assisted living facility in Tifton is helping in the fight to find a cure for Alzheimer's disease.

Southern Care Assisted Living recently changed its name to Legacy Village and they've donated an old bus to the Alzheimer's Association.

Executive Director Emily Leffew said that the association is always looking for ways to raise funds.

"They need money of course raised everyday to help in the research and find a cure for Alzheimer's," said Leffew. "It's a terrible disease that's come to affect us all."

Leffew said that the bus will be raffled off.

