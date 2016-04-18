Southgate residents reach out to commissioners about speeding issues

Southgate Subdivision is located off of Martin Luther King, Drive. (Source: WALB)

Concerned residents told county commissioners that they want speed bumps and a four way stop. (Source: WALB)

Residents in Southgate are concerned about speeding in their neighborhood. (Source: WALB)

A group of homeowners in Dougherty County hope local leaders can help them control speeding through their neighborhood.

Southgate Subdivision is located off of Martin Luther King, Drive.

Concerned residents told county commissioners on Monday that they want speed bumps and a four way stop.

A car recently lost control and ended up in someone's yard.

Homeowner Barbara Dawson said that vehicle speeds have been monitored before.

"We have asked about it once before, about the speed bumps, and they had set up speed control and they said it wasn't enough speed, but now it's getting worse, so now we need something really done about it," said Dawson.

The residents also asked commissioners to enforce current code enforcement with what they called "blighted properties" in their neighborhood.

The neighborhood is holding their annual clean-up day Saturday, and residents said they work hard to keep Southgate clean and safe.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.