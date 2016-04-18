More details released on man killed in Dooly Co. standoff

The eight hour standoff on Nelson's Corner Road involved multiple law enforcement agencies. (Source: WALB)

Law enforcement confirmed Harper's involvement in the KKK.

This is a photo of J.J. Harper when WALB interviewed him 12 years ago. (Source: WALB)

There's new information on the man who died Friday during a tense standoff in Dooly County.

J.J. Harper apparently died after shooting at deputies following a domestic dispute.

WALB now knows that Harper was well-known as a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

There is a photo of Harper when WALB interviewed him 12 years ago, as the self-described "Imperial Wizard" of the KKK.

Law enforcement confirmed Harper's involvement in the white supremacy movement.

"Yes, he was. He had a membership drive on the courthouse steps," said Deputy David Grantham with the Dooly County Sheriff's Office.

During the standoff, Harper told officers and various news outlets that "someone was going to die today".

Harper shot multiple rounds at officers before walking back inside his home.

Agents confirm they fired a round at Harper before a gunshot was heard inside the home.

Agents sent a robot inside and discovered Harper was dead.

The investigation into Harper's death is ongoing.

