Dougherty Co. 'local preference option' vote delayed

The vote to add a local preference option to Dougherty County was delayed this week. (Source: WALB)

A week ago, WALB reported on a local businessman questioning Dougherty County Commissioners about taking a local preference when it comes to county bids.

Right now, the county does not have a local preference option, and in this particular bid, an Albany car dealership was short just $7.60 total for two vans, losing to an Atlanta-area dealer.

County Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas is out-of-town, which delayed Monday's vote, and Commissioner John Hays stepped in to chair the meeting.

County Attorney Spencer Lee said that a vote to accept or to deny the bid recommendation from county's procurement could happen in two weeks, at the next voting session.

Sunbelt Ford Fleet Manager Harry Prisant brought the close bidding amounts to the commission's attention last Monday, and asked them to consider adding a local preference, like the city and the school system has already done.

