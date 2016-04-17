‘Taste of Georgia’ winner experiencing business success

A ‘Taste of Georgia’ winner is making a call for other small businesses to join the competition.

Eric Wisham owns Wisham Jellies and Marketplace in Tifton.

Wisham said his Wild Mayhaw Pepper Jelly took first place in the Jams and Jellies category last month.

He said the attention is now attracting new retail customers and distributors.

“It’s a great opportunity to get your product out in front of a lot of businesses, retailers and distributors,” Wisham said. “I think it’s a good cause. So, I recommend, if you have a product out there that you feel is a good fit, entering the ‘Taste of Georgia’.”

There are around a dozen categories in the competition ranging from snacks to barbecue sauce.

