Chehaw Park opens up RC car track

Organizers plan for people to later come from all over (Source: WALB)

Racers of all ages took part in the opening (Source: WALB)

Remote control car racers can now stay in town to kick up dust on the track. Drivers revved their engines for the first RC car competition at Chehaw earlier Sunday.

The course was busy both days during the weekend as money was raised for further track improvements.

The squeal of engines and the haze of dust filled the scene. RC car racers used to have to travel to Tallahassee or Macon to feel the thrills of race day.

Now, operators from all over are coming to check out the new track at Chehaw Park.

"It's kind of like the field of dreams. If you build it, they will come and if you follow the calling that's been placed on your life. God makes things happen. So, I was very, very overwhelmed by the response yesterday," said Chehaw RC Club President Steven Danford.

This was the Chehaw RC Club's first event. The two day series of tune-ups and races pinned competitors of all ages and models against each other.

The group says it plans to hold events every third Saturday of the month.

The weekend's circuit also raised money to make the course better for the future.

"We're raising money to put in a timing system that the guys down at 121 raceway let us borrow to get everybody up to speed on how RC racing works," said Danford.

Frankie Smith says his granddad got him into racing.

He competed in his first sprints during the opening event, and the eleven-year-old said it was exhilarating.

"It's just exciting to see little kids playing, like how I was when I was little," said Smith.

Tom Heldenberg brought his son to Chehaw to drive the cars. He said the new track beat staying inside and playing video games.

"You got kids sitting around watching video games get them out here, get them outside. It's a lot better and great for the whole family," said Heldenberg.

While they fought hard to cross the finish line first, racers ended up agreeing that they looked forward to the future the track had to offer.

The group says it plans to host a number of official regional races in the future.

Members say the events will include competitors from all over the southeast.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.