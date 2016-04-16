Darton hosts family themed Literary Festival

The festival theme was 'Foundations in Family' (Source:WALB)

The power of the pen was celebrated at Darton State College Saturday.

The school hosted its first Literary Festival. The theme of the event was 'family foundations'.

Writers participated in workshops, presentations and other interactive activities focused on promoting literature.

Project Director Elizabeth Perkins said the college plans on holding the festival again next year.

"The study of our history, culture and literature is really important," Perkins said. "We don't get the opportunity to celebrate that enough. So, we wanted to give that opportunity to the Albany community."

Perkins said turnout was great, as she only expected around 60 people, but nearly twice that many showed up.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.