Tennis tournament benefits Meals on Wheels

Tennis players hit the courts for a good cause Saturday. The SOWEGA Council on Aging is hosting the third annual Serving Up Meals Tournament through Sunday.

The action all took place at the Doublegate Country Club. Money raised by the event will be donated to the Southwest Georgia Meals on Wheels Program.

"I was really glad to participate," Banks Margeson, a member of the event committee, said. "Playing tennis is fun. So, it's kind of a double duty. You get to have fun, while doing something good."

Around 80 people showed up to play in the competition.

The Meals on Wheels program serves elderly people that may not be able to get out on their own.

