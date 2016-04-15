Valdosta breaks ground on Troup Street upgrades

Residents might have noticed large amounts of construction going on Troup Street in Valdosta.

Citizens will soon be seeing more upgrades in due time.

"I feel like it's very great and very good and something we really need," said resident Cora Donaldson.

From sidewalks to bike lanes, the city just broke ground on a major project on one of Valdosta's busy streets.

"It's an old area. It's a well-deserved needed area. This is a main area in the city of Valdosta on the south side of town. It's a main area that really needs to be done," said District II Councilwoman Sandra Tooley.

The Troup Street enhancement project was set for 2018, but is beginning two years early.

New pavement, driveways, bike lanes, and sewer pipes are just a few of the upgrades the street is getting.

They're updates neighbors say are long overdue.

"It'll help with.. a lot of people will be walking and don't have transportation.. bicycles will always be getting in the way," said Donaldson.

With big construction projects come growing pains, but residents don't seem to mind.

"It's the pain of getting it done where we're going to need your help," said Donaldson. "It's worth it.. and the waiting is worth while."

The project is funded by SPLOST money, and Councilwoman Tooley says it's an invaluable investment.

"By doing this the city will show we are growing from the bottom up and we're just growing, period. In all areas of the city," said Tooley.

City officials say that if the weather cooperates, the project should be done in eight to nine months.

