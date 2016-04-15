VPD officer goes viral; Chief explains situation

The Valdosta Police Department is under fire again, after another video of an officer is going viral. This is the second video in just a month.



The four minute video published on the website 'Photography is not a Crime' shows a Valdosta Police officer yelling and swearing, dropping the "F-Bomb" multiple times.



"I'm not going to allow a police officer to use that kind of profanity to the public. That's wrong. There's no sense in tap-dancing about it. That's inappropriate," Chief Childress.



Chief Childress says within eight hours of seeing the video, he had already spoken to the officer. He says he's been disciplined, but will not be leaving the force.

Late Friday, Chief Childress received video evidence confirming that before the detective arrived, there was a person in the home, involved in illegal drug sales.

When officers arrived on scene that day, detectives were confronted by two residents coming out of the home with hand guns on their hips, tapping the hand guns, saying "they know their rights."

That's what put detectives on guard according to the chief.



"I'm not going to fire that detective. The fact is, he made a mistake. He has a good track record and he's never had a problem. He made a mistake and he even told me he made a mistake and was wrong," Chief Childress.



The officer, whose name isn't being released, was involved in a drug investigation. While he makes no excuses for the officer, Chief Childress urges the public to remember there are two sides to every story.



"He was in the middle of an investigation and some other parties did some things that escalated the situation too. That doesn't matter, I'm still not condoning that kind of conduct," Chief Childress.



The department never received an official complaint about the event, they saw the video after it was already online. "A citizen did me a favor and me aware of the video and we already acted on it and the officer's already been disciplined," Chief Childress.



Many people online are saying the officer in question is a detective with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.



However, the Valdosta Police Department says that is NOT true, and the officer was in fact one of their undercover narcotics agents.

