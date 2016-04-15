Reading doesn't stop for rain - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Reading doesn't stop for rain

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Rainy weather didn't stop Valdosta State University's 10th annual Read Fest, as little readers filled VSU's Odom Library.

Almost 250 Pre-K students from schools across the region participated in reading, puppet shows, and art and crafts. 

Organizers say the event is a way to get students interested in reading at a young age. 

"To teach a love of learning and reading to promote literacy at a young age," says Brett Williams VSU Reference Librarian. 

Students and faculty helped put on the event. 

