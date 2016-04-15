Military kids recognized in Lowndes Co.

Lowndes Middle School recognized 35 students of military families at a breakfast gathering this morning.

Students and families enjoyed breakfast provided in their honor by the school.

Each student was recognized with a certificate and bronze star pin.

Principal Bill Haskins says it's important to remember the students that bring so much culture to the school.

"These kids learn to cope with a parent not just being away but away in harms way fighting for our country and doing what they need to do. The flip side is they bring so much to our school. They bring a breath of experience," Haskins.

This is the first year they've held the breakfast for the students.

