Booming Downtown Tifton seeks big recognition

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

A Southwest Georgia town has been making some big changes to it's downtown, and now it's hoping for some big recognition.

Downtown Tifton has been nominated to compete in a national Main Streets' contest.

Downtown officials say recent projects and developments in the area like the recently-built Colony Bank on 2nd Street are reasons why they're deserving of the recognition. 

The Union Depot on Central Avenue used to be a old railroad terminal, but has recently been transformed into a 13-unit apartment complex.

Developer Harold Harper says residential living, along with restaurants, are the two pieces of the puzzle that any downtown area needs to be successful. He says the apartments bring a new way of living for Tifton residents. 

"It's downtown you can walk to your restaurants, you can socialize," said Harper.

Harper is also in the works to transform 80,000 square feet of warehouse space into high-end restaurants and more apartments.

Main Street Director Lequrica Gaskins says the work of developers and entrepreneurs is key to revitalizing downtown. 

"It is those small businesses, those small businesses who are taking the leap creating jobs in our community," said Gaskins.

One of those small businesses is The Local Kitchen and Bar on Main Street. It's been serving up southern cuisine for just under a year. Chef David Scarbrough opened the business downtown to join what he calls a movement.

"You can get that sort of big city feel in your small town. I think that’s what attracts a lot of people to it," said Scarbrough.

Residents can vote for Tifton in the Main Streets Contest online.

The winning downtown gets $25,000 to reinvest in future developments.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

