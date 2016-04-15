Lockette hosting area cookout this weekend

Ricardo Lockette will be inducted into the Albany Sports Hall of Fame next week, but before that's he's holding a cookout for the entire community.

The Super Bowl champ and former Monroe Tornado is teaming up with Field Mob's Darion Crawford to host a cookout at Old English Park Saturday afternoon.

Lockette says there will be free food and games for the kids- and he's inviting everyone in Albany and the surrounding areas to come out.

The soon to be Hall of Famer says the goal is to help provide a positive influence for the kids.

"We're just going to show the kids how to respect your elders, and just teach them the right way," Lockette says. "If we don't do it, then the gangsters will, and the movies, or the rap songs are going to teach them. and that's not what we want. That's not productive. That's not who Albany, GA or the surrounding towns are."

The cookout will be from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Old English Park.

