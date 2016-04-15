Herschel Walker talks Dawgs, advice for Packers

On a day when his focus was primarily discussing mental health with area professionals, you know Herschel Walker won't pass up an opportunity to talk football.

The 1982 Heisman Trophy winner stopped by Moultrie Thursday morning. This trip comes less than a week after Walker finished Athens to see his alma mater prepare for Saturday's annual G-Day Game.

"I got a chance to see the team practice, and I tell you, it's a different atmosphere. He's changed it a little bit," Walker says, "I think Coach Smart is going to do a great job. He's got the team moving, and he's getting good players there, and that's going to count."

Walker also took some time to speak with the two-time defending state champion Colquitt County. Walker knows a thing or two about being an undefeated -defending champ.

"It is tough to be on top. but you also have to have responsibility, on the field and off the field as well," he says. "That's one thing I learned a long time ago: a good athlete is not an athlete that can run the ball. You have to walk off that field, and be a good person."

